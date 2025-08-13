To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

British Army seeks ACP to pair with Apache AH-64E helicopter

13th August 2025 - 09:48 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

All 50 Apache AH-64E attack helicopters have since been delivered to the UK. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The event notice to find this ACP solution will see a series of workshops run to assess problems sets for the wider Land Autonomous Collaborative Platform (LACP) programme.

The British Army and UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has released a contract notice for industry to support its modernisation efforts, as the former seeks to develop an uncrewed autonomous system (UAS) to pair up with its Apache AH-64E attack helicopters.

The UAV will be used as an Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) and, according to the notice, will be used to “enhance the lethality and survivability” of the Apache platform.

According to the notice, the Army requires the drone to be highly autonomous and perform “multi-mission tasks in contested battlespace, including reconnaissance, target acquisition, strike, countermeasure defeat, and integration with

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us