British Army seeks ACP to pair with Apache AH-64E helicopter

The British Army and UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has released a contract notice for industry to support its modernisation efforts, as the former seeks to develop an uncrewed autonomous system (UAS) to pair up with its Apache AH-64E attack helicopters.

The UAV will be used as an Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) and, according to the notice, will be used to “enhance the lethality and survivability” of the Apache platform.

According to the notice, the Army requires the drone to be highly autonomous and perform “multi-mission tasks in contested battlespace, including reconnaissance, target acquisition, strike, countermeasure defeat, and integration with