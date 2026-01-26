To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

British Army ACP project progresses with contract selection expected March 2026

26th January 2026 - 16:21 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The British Army will field drones alongside its Apache 64-E helicopters. (Photo: UK Crown Copyright)

Known as Project Nyx, the loyal wingman developed from this initiative will accompany the Apache 64-E and be used to complement tanks and artillery.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced its shortlist of seven companies for Project Nyx, a Land Autonomous Collaborative Platform (Land ACP) project to develop a loyal wingman prototype that will eventually operate alongside the British Army’s Apache AH-64E attack helicopters.

The companies shortlisted to bring forward their designs for a prototype drone are Anduril, BAE Systems, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin UK, Syos, Tekever and Thales.

A final four companies will then be selected by March 2026, the UK MoD have said, and the companies will then be offered contracts to produce an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) concept demonstrator.

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

