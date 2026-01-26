British Army ACP project progresses with contract selection expected March 2026

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced its shortlist of seven companies for Project Nyx, a Land Autonomous Collaborative Platform (Land ACP) project to develop a loyal wingman prototype that will eventually operate alongside the British Army’s Apache AH-64E attack helicopters.

The companies shortlisted to bring forward their designs for a prototype drone are Anduril, BAE Systems, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin UK, Syos, Tekever and Thales.

A final four companies will then be selected by March 2026, the UK MoD have said, and the companies will then be offered contracts to produce an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) concept demonstrator.

Shephard forecasts that a