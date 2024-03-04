Boeing to begin manufacturing Canadian and German P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft
Boeing has received a US$3.4 billion contract to begin manufacturing 14 P-8A Poseidon multi-mission MPA for the Royal Canadian Air Force and three additional aircraft for the German Navy.
Canada finalised the agreement for the 14 P-8As at the end of last year, with an option for a further two aircraft down the line. Once ready to enter service, the new MPAs will replace Canada’s CP-140 Aurora fleet, an aircraft which has been in service for more than four decades. The CP-140 Aurora was deemed inadequate and difficult to maintain, and will be removed from service in 2030.
Germany, for its part, decided to purchase three more Boeing-made MPAs last November, bringing the total fleet to eight. The Poseidon will take over submarine hunting and maritime reconnaissance from the P-3C Orion from the end of 2024, but the purchase has still been considered an interim solution. The mission requirements and capabilities were officially set to be fulfilled by the Franco-German project Maritime Airborne Warfare System (MAWS) – an effort that has received little assurance recently.
Last year, Boeing and CAE signed teaming agreements to expand multi-mission platform collaboration in Canada, Germany and Norway. These agreements will set to use the complementary capabilities of each company to provide management, technical and cost-effective training solutions for the P-8A Poseidon programme, Boeing said.
There are 200 P-8s currently in service or on contract across nine countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Norway, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the UK and the US.
Conceived as a replacement for the P-3 Orion, development of the P-8 began in 2004, with its maiden flight in April 2009. The aircraft shares 86% commonality with the 737NG, the civilian variant the P-8 is based upon.
Brazil looks for attack helicopter two years after fleet retirement
The Brazilian Armed Forces has faced challenges in terms of it size and geography and has long had an emphasis on better serving Amazonia. Plans for a new battalion are set to become a reality and improvement of rotary capability is underway.
UK NMH programme will not see helicopters delivered to British Armed Forces until 2027
Airbus, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin have progressed through to the Invitation to Negotiate phase of the New Medium Helicopter competition, but the initial goal of introducing new helicopters by 2025 remained unattainable.
US Marine Corps completes second XQ-58A Valkyrie flight test
Originally designed by Kratos for the USAF, the XQ-58A will serve as a vital testbed for emerging technologies and capabilities of the US Marine Corps.