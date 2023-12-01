Canada orders 14 Poseidon P-8A maritime patrol aircraft

Canada has finalised a government-to-government agreement for 14 P-8A Poseidon multi-mission aircraft with an option for a further two aircraft after the county's government ruled out other options to fulfil maritime patrol and other roles.

The P-8A will replace Canada’s current maritime patrol aircraft (MPA), the CP-140 Aurora, an aircraft which has been in service for more than four decades. The CP-140 Aurora was deemed difficult to maintain and inadequate, and will be removed from service in 2030.

The estimated investment for the project was CA$10.4 billion (US$7.7 billion) which includes up to CA$8 billion for the P-8A, associated equipment, training devices and sustainment set-up. The balance will cover additional investments in simulators, infrastructure and weapons.

The first P-8A should be delivered in 2026, and with an average of one aircraft delivered per month, all of the aircraft could be delivered as early as fall 2027 with full operational capability by 2033.

Canada joins its Five Eyes allies the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand as an operator. The P-8A aircraft will be based at 14 Wing Greenwood, Nova Scotia and 19 Wing Comox, British Columbia.

A key operational scenario for the aircraft will be patrolling the country’s maritime approaches, as well as the Arctic. They will also be tasked with identifying, detecting, tracking and potentially engaging advanced surface and sub-surface threats, as well as meet the country’s NATO, NORAD and other obligations.

Canada’s Industrial and Technological Benefits policy, including the Value Proposition, applies to the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft project. This requires that Boeing provide business activities and make investments to the Canadian economy equal to the value of its activities related to the Foreign Military Sale.

The Team Poseidon partnership consists of a number of Canada-based aerospace companies including CAE, GE Aviation Canada, IMP Aerospace & Defence, KF Aerospace, Honeywell Aerospace Canada and Raytheon Canada.

Bombardier was looking to offer its Global 6500 aircraft as a replacement for the CP-140 Aurora but a decision on the P-8A was made at the Request for Information stage without a competition. The company announced earlier this week that it would market its MPA offering as an export product.