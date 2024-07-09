Boeing outlines new Integrator standard

Boeing company Insitu plans to roll out a Block 4 version of its Integrator UAS next year which will see a substantial increase in the platform’s endurance and engine life. It has also announced that it has sold a number of its vertical take-off and landing Flying Launch And REcovery Systems (FLARES).

FLARES is a large multirotor UAS on stilts which lifts either the company’s Integrator or ScanEagle UAS to launch altitude and airspeed before releasing, and has been designed to reduce the logistics chain and space used by a rail launch system previously employed.

The customers have not been disclosed