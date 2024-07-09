To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Boeing outlines new Integrator standard

9th July 2024 - 14:05 GMT | by Damian Kemp in St Louis, Missouri

RSS

Insitu has sold its FLARES launch system to undisclosed customers. (Photo: Insitu)

The Integrator is a multi-mission, long-endurance UAS designed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Intended to prioritise user flexibility, the platform has six modular payload bays, allowing users to customise the loadout to suit mission requirements.

Boeing company Insitu plans to roll out a Block 4 version of its Integrator UAS next year which will see a substantial increase in the platform’s endurance and engine life. It has also announced that it has sold a number of its vertical take-off and landing Flying Launch And REcovery Systems (FLARES).

FLARES is a large multirotor UAS on stilts which lifts either the company’s Integrator or ScanEagle UAS to launch altitude and airspeed before releasing, and has been designed to reduce the logistics chain and space used by a rail launch system previously employed.

The customers have not been disclosed

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Farnborough Airshow 2024 (FIA2024) | View all news

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us