Baykar unveils Kemankeş mini cruise missile to augment TB2 drone's strike capability

Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar has unveiled a brand new mini cruise missile dubbed Kemankeş at the Teknofest 2023 technology fair held in Istanbul from 27 April 27 to 1 May.

According to Baykar, Kemankeş was developed to increase the offensive range of TB2 Bayraktar UAVs. Baykar displayed the munition under the wing of a TB2 and the new missile weighs about 35kg and is suitable for drones with limited payload capacity.

Speaking to the Anadolu Agency, Baykar’s platform engineering leader, Burak Ozbek, underlined the new missile’s role in enhancing the strike capabilities of the TB2: 'With the laser-guided munitions that we