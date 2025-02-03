Turkey’s Baykar strengthens European links with Leonardo and Piaggio Aerospace deals

Turkish uncrewed systems manufacturer Baykar has solidified discussions with Italian aerospace companies in recent months, extending its cooperation with Italian companies and solidifying its links within the wider European defence industry.

As reported by Reuters, Baykar and Italian aerospace and defence firm Leonardo have been working on ironing out a partnership to work closer together, reportedly seeking “synergies” on how the two companies could collaborate.

According to various media reports, Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani said that Baykar and Leonardo were discussing specific products and platforms to collaborate on.

Baykar produces the TB2, TB3 and Akinci uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV),