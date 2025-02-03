To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Turkey’s Baykar strengthens European links with Leonardo and Piaggio Aerospace deals

3rd February 2025 - 10:58 GMT | by Lucy Powell, Matty Todhunter in London

RSS

Baykar’s TB2 UAV conducts ISR and armed attack missions. Several countries have already acquired the drone. (Photo: Baykar)

Recent collaborations with Italian aerospace and defence firms have bolstered Baykar’s links throughout Europe and strengthened its credibility as an important player on the continental stage.

Turkish uncrewed systems manufacturer Baykar has solidified discussions with Italian aerospace companies in recent months, extending its cooperation with Italian companies and solidifying its links within the wider European defence industry.

As reported by Reuters, Baykar and Italian aerospace and defence firm Leonardo have been working on ironing out a partnership to work closer together, reportedly seeking “synergies” on how the two companies could collaborate.

According to various media reports, Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani said that Baykar and Leonardo were discussing specific products and platforms to collaborate on.

Baykar produces the TB2, TB3 and Akinci uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV),

