BAE Systems to provide technology refresh to US MQ-25 refuelling UAS

BAE Systems has been selected by Boeing to upgrade and modernise the vehicle management system computer (VMSC) for the US Navy’s MQ-25 Stingray uncrewed aerial refuelling system.

The technology refresh will increase computing power and address obsolescence issues, BAE Systems said, providing the uncrewed tanker with an integrated solution that can improve aircraft performance and allow for future capability growth.

Stingray, a carrier-based, long-endurance UAS, will conduct aerial refuelling as a primary mission and provide ISR capability as a secondary mission. The drone, once integrated into carrier fleets, will extend the range of US carriers' existing Boeing EA-18G Growler, F/A-18 Super Hornet and Lockheed Martin F-35C fighters.

“Our upgraded VMSC for the MQ-25 will deliver advanced functionality, enabling this platform to execute today and tomorrow’s critical missions, while also reducing the amount of hardware required on the aircraft through consolidation into this computer,” said Corin Beck, senior director of Military Aircraft Systems for Controls and Avionics Solutions at BAE Systems.

By replacing multiple onboard computers, the new integrated system will improve aircraft reliability and reduce total lifecycle cost of ownership for the Navy, according to BAE Systems.

BAE has also provided the Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) System for the MQ-25.