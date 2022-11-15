BAE Systems tests APKWS guided rocket kit with new warhead option

BAE Systems has successfully tested its APKWS (Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System) rocket laser-guidance kits with high-explosive anti-tank/anti-personnel anti-materiel (HEAT/APAM) warheads from General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems. the company announced on 10 November.

During the test event, BAE Systems launched rockets with HEAT/APAM warheads and APKWS guidance kits against armoured targets including a steel plate and a military vehicle. The company described all test shots as 'direct hits, defeating fortified targets at range'. The warhead is capable of better armour penetration than others already in use on APKWS rockets.

'We’re giving our customers more in-mission options for precision strikes against tougher targets,' said Sam Kirsh, APKWS programme manager at BAE Systems.'

APKWS guidance kits convert unguided rockets into smart munitions for precision strikes. The kit is available to US-allied nations via Foreign Military Sales channels

Among recent customers for APKWS are India, Nigeria, Spain and Thailand, all for helicopter-launched applications.