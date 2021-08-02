BAE Systems releases advanced APKWS system

BAE Systems' APKWS laser-guided rocket redefines precision by hitting targets with pinpoint accuracy and minimal collateral damage. (Image: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems has announced its new advance APWS guidance kit for precision-guided rockets.

BAE Systems has developed a new and improved version of its APKWS guidance kit that offers enhanced strike distance and precision strike lethality.

The upgrade improves the effective range of APKWS guided rockets by up to 30%, allowing users to engage targets from a greater standoff distance with improved survivability.

The APKWS is the US government’s only programme of record for guiding 2.75in laser-guided rockets, providing an efficient, low-cost weapon.

Initial production of APKWS block upgrade guidance kits will start in Q3 2021.

APKWS block upgrade guidance kits create an optimised flight trajectory that enables the rocket to engage targets at a steeper angle of attack, providing improvements in range and lethality.

This improves first-shot success against both stationary and moving targets and reduces collateral damage.

The enhanced kits also provide logistics and training benefits to customers.

A single variant of the weapon is now qualified for rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft across the US armed forces customers.

BAE initially developed the system for rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft use and later in 2018 developed the system for ground and naval operators as well.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, since 2007, APKWS II rockets have achieved a 93% success rate.