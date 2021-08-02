BAE Systems releases advanced APKWS system

Military eyes potential uses for Baikal
The successor to the An-2 light multipurpose aircraft could find favour with the Russian MoD when it is equipped with an indigenous engine.
BAE Systems has developed a new and improved version of its APKWS guidance kit that offers enhanced strike distance and precision strike lethality.
The upgrade improves the effective range of APKWS guided rockets by up to 30%, allowing users to engage targets from a greater standoff distance with improved survivability.
The APKWS is the US government’s only programme of record for guiding 2.75in laser-guided rockets, providing an efficient, low-cost weapon.
Initial production of APKWS block upgrade guidance kits will start in Q3 2021.
APKWS block upgrade guidance kits create an optimised flight trajectory that enables the rocket to engage targets at a steeper angle of attack, providing improvements in range and lethality.
This improves first-shot success against both stationary and moving targets and reduces collateral damage.
The enhanced kits also provide logistics and training benefits to customers.
A single variant of the weapon is now qualified for rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft across the US armed forces customers.
BAE initially developed the system for rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft use and later in 2018 developed the system for ground and naval operators as well.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, since 2007, APKWS II rockets have achieved a 93% success rate.
If it stays on track for IOC in 2025, the Stingray unmanned refuelling aircraft will have gone from contract to carrier in under seven years.
Horizon Aerospace Technologies has released BlackFish, a Sat Phone SIGINT system.
Hellenic Navy trials Camcopter S-100 UAS for a week.
India's pursuit of C-UAS solutions is haphazard, and more needs to be done to coordinate efforts and systems.
Leonardo completes the delivery of the first upgraded Lynx Mk95A to Montijo, Portugal