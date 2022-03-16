US approves almost $1 billion helicopter sale to Spain

NVL Group begins construction of final German corvette
The final corvette of the batch supplied by the K130 consortium has been laid down on keel, as announced NVL Group.
The US State Department approved an FMS to Spain for eight MH-60R helicopters and associated equipment and weaponry for $950 million on 16 March.
The principal contractor for the deal will be Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Owego, NY.
The MH-60Rs will primarily provide the capability to perform anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions, while secondary missions include vertical replenishment, SAR and communications relay.
In terms of weaponry, the deal lists hellfire missile launchers, GAU-21 crew-served guns, LAU-61 rocket launchers, APKWS II capabilities and associated ammunition.
The aircraft will come readily equipped with a range of non-lethal equipment such as radio terminals, IFF transponders, radars and more.
The contract includes follow-on services such as repairs, parts, personnel training and engineering and logistical support.
As indicated in the announcement, the helicopters will be delivered to the Spanish Navy and support its ability to remain interoperable with US and NATO allies.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, Spain currently operates 14 SH-60Bs, from which the MH-60R is derived.
FSS Tosiwo Nakayama is the first of two 39.5m-long Guardian-class boats for the Federated States of Micronesia, built by Austal under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project.
Bjørnøya was built in Romania but it will be equipped, tested, and completed by Vard in Norway before it is handed over to the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency in 2023.
Mystery surrounds the identity of the latest African customer for Israel Shipyards.
A large dry dock for Australia's navy will be the centrepiece of new construction in Western Australia.
Around 40 companies across Europe are already involved in the European Patrol Corvette project.