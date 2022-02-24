To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Boeing to build AH-6i helicopters for Thai army

24th February 2022 - 00:59 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

RSS

In 2019, Thailand expressed interest in buying up to eight AH-6i helicopters from Boeing to replace its AH-1F Cobras. (Boeing)

With cost being a factor, Thailand chose AH-6i helicopters instead of dedicated attack helicopters.

Boeing was awarded a $103.8 million contract to manufacture AH-6i helicopters for Thailand on 18 February, with work to be completed by the end of May 2025.

The contract stems from an FY2020 Foreign Military Sale to Thailand, with the US Army Contracting Command in charge of the deal. Thailand had been seeking eight helicopters, but the contract notification did not specify aircraft numbers.

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) received its first attack helicopters in 1990 with a batch of four AH-1F Cobras; later, four more were acquired. 

These eight Cobras were given the mission of destroying hostile armoured vehicles and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us