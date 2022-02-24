Boeing to build AH-6i helicopters for Thai army

Boeing was awarded a $103.8 million contract to manufacture AH-6i helicopters for Thailand on 18 February, with work to be completed by the end of May 2025.

The contract stems from an FY2020 Foreign Military Sale to Thailand, with the US Army Contracting Command in charge of the deal. Thailand had been seeking eight helicopters, but the contract notification did not specify aircraft numbers.

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) received its first attack helicopters in 1990 with a batch of four AH-1F Cobras; later, four more were acquired.

These eight Cobras were given the mission of destroying hostile armoured vehicles and