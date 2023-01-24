Elbit to support anti-missile systems for NATO A330 tanker fleet
Elbit Systems has signed a five-year in-service support contract with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for the direct infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) systems fitted to the alliance's A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport Capability (MRTT-C) fleet.
The contract, announced on 24 January, includes establishing a service centre at NSPA to provide support and logistics for the system.
The DIRCM can protect larger military aircraft against attacks from infrared-guided missiles.
‘Demand for our DIRCM systems is growing due to increased threats posed to aircraft. We are proud to provide NATO with a logistics and service centre for local repair and maintenance of our systems,’ Oren Sabag, GM of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW, noted in a statement.
The NSPA-dedicated facility, located in Luxembourg, will be an essential resource for the DIRCM-equipped A330 MRTT fleet, providing necessary expertise, equipment and maintenance, Elbit said.
The centre will also provide repair, spare parts and maintenance services.
Additionally, Elbit was awarded a follow-up contract from NSPA for an additional J-MUSIC system, part of the MUSIC DIRCM family.
The laser-based fully autonomous system is said to provide protection against advanced heat-seeking surface-to-air missiles.
Seven systems are already integrated, certified and operational on NATO MRTTs.
More from Air Warfare
-
Sikorsky delivers 5,000th H-60 helicopter
The Black Hawk has been in service for over four decades, but both the US Army and Sikorsky believe the helicopter will have a role for at least another 40 years.
-
Hensoldt develops demonstrator SIGINT pod for Eurodrone
The company has already demonstrated its C-ESM capabilities in ground and flight tests.
-
Updated: Austria doubles down on Leonardo helicopter procurement
Austria has formally finalised procurement of an additional 18 AW169 helicopters for multirole and training purposes from Italy.
-
Regulus Cyber unveils system for drone swarm defeat
The Ring R1 counter-UAS system uses GPS signal manipulation to control or neutralise hostile drones.