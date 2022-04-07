To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

BAE Systems to supply FMS Apache fleet with EW kit

7th April 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning System. (Photo: BAE Systems)

US Army brokers deal for BAE Systems to provide its Common Missile Warning System for a fleet of Apache attack helicopters.

BAE Systems has received a $22 million contract to provide an unnamed FMS customer with the AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) and related equipment.

The deal – facilitated by the US Army – is for the production and delivery of CMWS for a fleet of Apache helicopters.

The fleet operated by the FMS customer will use the new Gen3X Electronic Control Unit with updated components that provide ‘increased processing capabilities and longer-term sustainability’, BAE Systems noted in a 4 April statement.

BAE Systems developed CMWS to integrate hostile fire indication, missile warning and countermeasure coordination capabilities into one system.

First fielded in 2005, BAE Systems has provided more than 3,000 CMWS units to the US Army rotary-wing and fixed-wing fleet, as well as aircraft from the UK and 15 other countries.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us