Singapore Airshow 2022: Leonardo trusts Miysis to counter MANPADS proliferation

16th February 2022 - 18:30 GMT | by Tim Martin in Singapore

Leonardo's Mysis DIRCM system on display at the Singapore Airshow 2022. (Photo: author)

Leonardo is pursuing export sales of the Miysis directional infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) system which could rise in the face of MANPADS proliferation.

Leonardo has been talking to ‘many customers’ about potential orders for the company’s Miysis Directional Infrared Countermeasure (DIRCM) system designed for rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, the company told Shephard.

Featuring a twin-head laser pointer/tracker Miysis can detect and engage IR-guided missiles, supported by a number of algorithms to prioritise incoming threats.

‘The proliferation of MANPADS is worldwide now. Even in Afghanistan the US used a buyback scheme where they tried to buy a number of MANPADS for as little as $50 which can engage high-priority targets like helicopters, so operators including those in the Asia-Pacific region, want to nullify

