Singapore Airshow 2022: Leonardo trusts Miysis to counter MANPADS proliferation

Singapore Air Show 2022: Boeing and Singapore pledge to share F-15SG data
Boeing says a data exchange pipeline will store and facilitate the analysis of supply chain data for the F-15SG aircraft fleet.
Leonardo has been talking to ‘many customers’ about potential orders for the company’s Miysis Directional Infrared Countermeasure (DIRCM) system designed for rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, the company told Shephard.
Featuring a twin-head laser pointer/tracker Miysis can detect and engage IR-guided missiles, supported by a number of algorithms to prioritise incoming threats.
‘The proliferation of MANPADS is worldwide now. Even in Afghanistan the US used a buyback scheme where they tried to buy a number of MANPADS for as little as $50 which can engage high-priority targets like helicopters, so operators including those in the Asia-Pacific region, want to nullify
Modification raises the overall contract value for USSOCOM manpack radios to more than $550 million.
By acquiring a stake in fellow Spanish company Sateliot, Indra hopes to exploit defence SATCOM opportunities using the Internet of Things.
The Five Eyes arrangement has been a lynchpin of military interoperability but with new threats and emerging technologies, is it still fit for purpose?
In the first episode of series three of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we look at how the partnership enhances military interoperability.
Raytheon has completed thermal vacuum tests of its sensor payload aboard the next-generation US geosynchronous missile warning satellite.