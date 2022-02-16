Singapore Airshow 2022: Leonardo trusts Miysis to counter MANPADS proliferation

Leonardo has been talking to ‘many customers’ about potential orders for the company’s Miysis Directional Infrared Countermeasure (DIRCM) system designed for rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, the company told Shephard.

Featuring a twin-head laser pointer/tracker Miysis can detect and engage IR-guided missiles, supported by a number of algorithms to prioritise incoming threats.

‘The proliferation of MANPADS is worldwide now. Even in Afghanistan the US used a buyback scheme where they tried to buy a number of MANPADS for as little as $50 which can engage high-priority targets like helicopters, so operators including those in the Asia-Pacific region, want to nullify