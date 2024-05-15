BAE Systems “actively pursues” up to 200 Eurofighter Typhoon sales as fighter upgrade continues

BAE Systems has been “actively pursuing” the potential to sell up to 200 more Eurofighter Typhoons in the coming years, company representatives told the press during a recent media day.

“Germany [and] Spain are actively looking at more core aircraft buys... and Italy [as well as its] going into a parliamentary process over the summer and looking at a potential further buy,” said David Hulme, Typhoon product strategy director and Eurofighter project director at BAE Systems, at the company’s Warton, UK, facility on 14 May.

Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey were also among the countries to have shown interest in purchasing new