France and UK eye mutual benefits from potential RAF secondments
Shephard has learned that initial staff-level feasibility discussions are taking place between the RAF and French Air and Space Force with a view to sending UK crews on secondment to France.
A number of RAF platforms — notably the Puma HC2 helicopter, E-3D Sentry and C-130J Super Hercules — will be phased out in the next few years, while the same aircraft will remain in service for longer in France.
Secondment seems an elegant solution for both countries: it would save France the expense of training pilots and aircrew, while the RAF crews would retain flying time while they
