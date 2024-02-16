Azerbaijan completes Turkish Akinci drone procurement

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has visited his country’s air force’s facilities to witness the flyover of the new Baykar Akinci UAS, providing the final confirmation that the country was a Turkish drone customer.

As reported by Caspian News, Aliyev was briefed by Selcuk Bayraktar, chief technology officer of Baykar Technology, about the UAS academy’s training and services.

Haluk Bayraktar, the MD of the Turkish drone maker, announced in March 2022 that his company had signed two export contracts for the Akinci. Photographs later that year showed a group of Azerbaijani soldiers receiving training for the high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) combat UAS, evidencing that one of the customers was indeed the landlocked Asian country.

Related Articles

Azerbaijan's integral role in Turkish TF-X Kaan fighter programme strengthens defence capabilities and strategic ties

Bayraktar TB3 makes international debut at UMEX

General Atomics unveils XQ-67A combat drone

Aliyev’s visit has served as a confirmation that the procurement and delivery has been concluded.

The Akinci can be fitted with a range of ISR or strike payloads, with several engines options available to power the platform. Other customers of the UAS outside of Turkey have included Ethiopia, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The HALE combat drone has not been the first Turkish-made kit Azerbaijan has received. During the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War in 2020, the Azerbaijan Armed Forces deployed military platforms purchased from Ankara, including the popular Bayraktar TB2. Baku has also deployed Israeli combat drones in the conflict, with nearly 70% of the country’s full arsenal supplied by Tel Aviv between 2016 and 2020.

It remained unclear how many Akincis Azerbaijan has acquired, but based on the country’s GDP and previously allocated defence budget, Shephard Defence Insight estimated two or three units. The country’s state budget allocated a total of AZN 6.4 billion (US$3.8 billion) for defence in 2024, an increase of $216 million from previous year’s budget.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have been cultivating strong defence ties even beyond the realm of UAS. Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) signed a National Combat Aircraft Development Collaboration Protocol with Azerbaijan last summer. The partnership targeted Azerbaijan’s inclusion in Turkey’s domestically developed TF-X Kaan fifth-generation fighter jet programme.

Shephard's Singapore Airshow 2024 coverage is sponsored by: