Avalon 2025: Anduril looks to build solid rocket motors in Australia and plans to fire up Fury
The Australian Government has committed to establishing a local GWEO capability, promising tens-of-billions of dollars in funding over the next decade and committed between A$58 billion (US$36.6 billion) and A$74 billion (US$46.6 billion) in the same period towards capabilities that integrate with GWEO.
Many companies at the Avalon Australian International Airshow near Melbourne were interested in talking about the opportunities GWEO provide but US company Anduril specifically spoke about creating a desperately needed sovereign SRM factory.
Across the world there has been a substantial demand for SRMs in response to the need to supply Ukraine and replenish national stocks and it is
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
British Army to explore CUAS options to combat Class 1 drones
Named Project Vanaheim, the joint project will be run by the British and US armies and is the ‘first wave’ in a substantial programme of work to update both armed forces’ CUAS capabilities.
-
US Navy's next-gen aircraft contract award expected this week
The F/A-XX programme is the US Navy’s answer to improving air superiority against the rising threat of China in the Indo-Pacific.
-
Avalon 2025: General Atomics combat drone to fly before August and will be targeted at Australian requirements
General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) landed the big win when it was awarded Project Air 7003. Despite the cancellation in 2022, however, the company sees potential in the Australian market.
-
Avalon 2025: Australia set to receive Apaches as Tiger retirement begins
After giving European Tiger attack helicopters and NH90 large utility helicopters a chance to meet Australian needs, which encountered problems, the country has turned back to the US for Apaches and Black Hawks, respectively.