  • Avalon 2025: Anduril looks to build solid rocket motors in Australia and plans to fire up Fury

27th March 2025 - 10:45 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Melbourne, Australia

A model of the Fury UAS was displayed on Anduril’s stand at the Australian International Airshow. (Photo: author)

Anduril is in the running for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) requirement with its large Fury unmanned aerial system (UAS) but the solid rocket motor (SRM) maker sees a big opportunity in Australia’s Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) plans.

The Australian Government has committed to establishing a local GWEO capability, promising tens-of-billions of dollars in funding over the next decade and committed between A$58 billion (US$36.6 billion) and A$74 billion (US$46.6 billion) in the same period towards capabilities that integrate with GWEO.

Many companies at the Avalon Australian International Airshow near Melbourne were interested in talking about the opportunities GWEO provide but US company Anduril specifically spoke about creating a desperately needed sovereign SRM factory.

Across the world there has been a substantial demand for SRMs in response to the need to supply Ukraine and replenish national stocks and it is

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp

