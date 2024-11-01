Australia outlines longer punch and brings local industry onboard

Australia, which has already committed billions of dollars to long-range, air-launched and naval missiles, this week outlined plans to boost local industry and capacity under its GWEO plan.

The country’s government has committed to establishing a GWEO capability and local industrial capability promising A$16–$21 billion (US$10.5-$13.8 billion) of funding over the decade and committed $58–$74 billion in the same period towards capabilities that integrate with GWEO.

Australia’s already committed GWEO plans will see a major boost in capability with the navy’s strike range going from 200km to 2,500km, the army’s from 40km to 1,000km and the air force’s from 100km to 900km.