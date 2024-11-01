To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia outlines longer punch and brings local industry onboard

1st November 2024 - 16:26 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

HMAS Sydney fires the Royal Australian Navy’s first standard missile 6 (SM-6) during Exercise Pacific Dragon 2024. (Photo: Australia DoD)

The Australian government has placed a focus on Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) which has included the purchase of additional long-range rocket systems and investments in local production of missiles.

Australia, which has already committed billions of dollars to long-range, air-launched and naval missiles, this week outlined plans to boost local industry and capacity under its GWEO plan.

The country’s government has committed to establishing a GWEO capability and local industrial capability promising A$16–$21 billion (US$10.5-$13.8 billion) of funding over the decade and committed $58–$74 billion in the same period towards capabilities that integrate with GWEO.

Australia’s already committed GWEO plans will see a major boost in capability with the navy’s strike range going from 200km to 2,500km, the army’s from 40km to 1,000km and the air force’s from 100km to 900km.

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence

Read full bio

