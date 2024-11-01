Australia outlines longer punch and brings local industry onboard
Australia, which has already committed billions of dollars to long-range, air-launched and naval missiles, this week outlined plans to boost local industry and capacity under its GWEO plan.
The country’s government has committed to establishing a GWEO capability and local industrial capability promising A$16–$21 billion (US$10.5-$13.8 billion) of funding over the decade and committed $58–$74 billion in the same period towards capabilities that integrate with GWEO.
Australia’s already committed GWEO plans will see a major boost in capability with the navy’s strike range going from 200km to 2,500km, the army’s from 40km to 1,000km and the air force’s from 100km to 900km.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free store ies per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
US companies invest in production capabilities to satisfy DoD’s hunger for cutting-edge capabilities
BAE Systems, Booz Allen Hamilton and Lockheed Martin have been betting on new facilities and innovative manufacturing technologies to speed up the development of new solutions.
-
Just Released: Military Training Technology Report October 2024 now available to read
How the latest portable simulation solutions can deliver JTAC training wherever it is needed
-
Irish defence budget increased by just €100 million despite €25 billion surplus
The budget of more than €1.3 billion is a record figure for the Irish Defence Forces but almost a quarter is to meet to meet the pensions costs of Defence Forces Veterans and their dependents.
-
Just released: Night Vision & Situational Awareness Technology Report 2024 now available to read
How night vision devices and soldier-worn sensors are underpinning advanced tactical C4ISR capabilities