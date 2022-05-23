Australia’s first MC-55A Peregrine is spotted
The unique configuration of the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) MC-55A Peregrine airborne ISR and EW aircraft has been revealed by images posted on social media in recent weeks.
An MC-55A bearing the civil registration ‘N540GA’ has been observed conducting flights from Gulfstream’s facility in Savannah, Georgia, since March. This is believed to be the first of four aircraft for the RAAF, all of which had been ferried from Savannah to Greenville, Texas, several years ago for modification by prime contractor L3Harris.
It is not known why the aircraft is back in Savannah, though the aircraft is understood to be
More from Air Warfare
-
Raytheon gains StormBreaker lifecycle support contract modification
StormBreaker already equips F-15E fighter aircraft and the glide bomb is also undergoing developmental and operational testing with the F-35B.
-
Persistence pays off with ARRW hypersonic test
The ARRW air-launched hypersonic missile test programme has had its share of delays and mishaps, but Lockheed Martin and the USAF have finally conducted a successful boosted flight test.
-
Canberra promises to multiply MQ-28A Ghost Bats
The current Australian government is promising to accelerate development of the Loyal Wingman project for the RAAF.
-
US awards initial spares contract for F-35 Lot 16 aircraft
The latest F-35 contract modification for Lockheed Martin follows a deal covering ‘ancillary mission equipment requirements’ for Lot 15 and Lot 16 aircraft.
-
Japanese F-3 to be jointly developed with the UK
Japan looks set to turn to the UK, instead of the US, for partnership help in developing its future F-3 fighter.
-
Rafael lifts the veil on Aerospike
New air-to-surface missile for fixed-wing aircraft from Rafael is optimised for close air support, counterterrorism and anti-A2AD applications.