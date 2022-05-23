Australia’s first MC-55A Peregrine is spotted

The unique configuration of the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) MC-55A Peregrine airborne ISR and EW aircraft has been revealed by images posted on social media in recent weeks.

An MC-55A bearing the civil registration ‘N540GA’ has been observed conducting flights from Gulfstream’s facility in Savannah, Georgia, since March. This is believed to be the first of four aircraft for the RAAF, all of which had been ferried from Savannah to Greenville, Texas, several years ago for modification by prime contractor L3Harris.

It is not known why the aircraft is back in Savannah, though the aircraft is understood to be