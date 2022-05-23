To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia’s first MC-55A Peregrine is spotted

23rd May 2022 - 00:39 GMT | by Roy Choo in Sydney

RSS

The Australian MC-55A bears features of both the conformal AEW and SIGINT versions of the G550, as well as other unique modifications. (Aaron Perlupo)

The first known MC-55A for Australia has been seen flying in the US since March as part of a test programme.

The unique configuration of the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) MC-55A Peregrine airborne ISR and EW aircraft has been revealed by images posted on social media in recent weeks.

An MC-55A bearing the civil registration ‘N540GA’ has been observed conducting flights from Gulfstream’s facility in Savannah, Georgia, since March. This is believed to be the first of four aircraft for the RAAF, all of which had been ferried from Savannah to Greenville, Texas, several years ago for modification by prime contractor L3Harris.

It is not known why the aircraft is back in Savannah, though the aircraft is understood to be

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us