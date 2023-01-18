Australia says ‘goodbye Taipans, hello Black Hawks’
Australia has confirmed its replacement of the MRH90 Taipan helicopter fleet with American-built Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawks.
On 18 January, the government announced its procurement of 40 Black Hawks for the Australian Army. This is the same quantity as the US State Department’s approval on 25 August last year.
The acquisition is worth an estimated $A2.8 billion ($1.96 billion) if all options are exercised under US approval.
The new Black Hawks will operate out of Oakey in Queensland and Holsworthy in New South Wales.
The wording by Australian officials was rather vague, so it is unclear whether the contract
