To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

An Australian deal for 40 Black Hawks draws closer

26th August 2022 - 03:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Australia is turning to the UH-60M (pictured here is a US Army example exercising in Australia) to replace its MRH90 fleet. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Unhappy with its MRH90 fleet, the Australian Army will replace them with US-built Black Hawks.

The US has approved the sale of 40 Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to Australia, Washington DC announced on 25 August.

The notification from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) puts another nail in the coffin of the Australian Army’s European helicopter fleet. The new UH-60Ms will replace MRH90 Taipans, whereas its Tigers will be supplanted by AH-64E Apache Guardians.

If all components of the proposed sale are exercised, this Foreign Military Sale is valued at $1.95 billion.

Former defence minister Peter Dutton said late in 2021: ‘The Black Hawk makes perfect sense, and they are much

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us