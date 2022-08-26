An Australian deal for 40 Black Hawks draws closer
The US has approved the sale of 40 Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to Australia, Washington DC announced on 25 August.
The notification from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) puts another nail in the coffin of the Australian Army’s European helicopter fleet. The new UH-60Ms will replace MRH90 Taipans, whereas its Tigers will be supplanted by AH-64E Apache Guardians.
If all components of the proposed sale are exercised, this Foreign Military Sale is valued at $1.95 billion.
Former defence minister Peter Dutton said late in 2021: ‘The Black Hawk makes perfect sense, and they are much
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Korean Air to develop a loyal wingman for ROKAF
South Korea is joining the loyal wingman bandwagon, with a domestic company contracted to produce a detailed design for a new UAV.
-
RNZAF’s first P-8A achieves maiden flight
New Zealand's first Poseidon is on track for delivery before the end of 2022.
-
Army-2022: Russia unveils Kh-69 stealth cruise missile
Russia's Tactical Missile Corporation displayed a new stealth cruise missile, the Kh-69 at the Army-2022 exhibition near Moscow.
-
AeroVironment takes on FTUAS Increment 1
Increment 1 of the US Army’s Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System includes the testing and fielding of the Jump 20 MUAS on an accelerated schedule.
-
Bulgaria looks beyond MiG-29 retirement
The Bulgarian MoD is examining various options to retain a crucial NATO Air Policing capability for the foreseeable future, including second-hand leasing as an interim solution before the introduction of recently ordered F-16V Block 70 aircraft.