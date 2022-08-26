An Australian deal for 40 Black Hawks draws closer

The US has approved the sale of 40 Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to Australia, Washington DC announced on 25 August.

The notification from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) puts another nail in the coffin of the Australian Army’s European helicopter fleet. The new UH-60Ms will replace MRH90 Taipans, whereas its Tigers will be supplanted by AH-64E Apache Guardians.

If all components of the proposed sale are exercised, this Foreign Military Sale is valued at $1.95 billion.

Former defence minister Peter Dutton said late in 2021: ‘The Black Hawk makes perfect sense, and they are much