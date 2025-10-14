To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • AUSA 2025: Boeing and Leonardo partner to pursue US Army rotary training contract

AUSA 2025: Boeing and Leonardo partner to pursue US Army rotary training contract

14th October 2025 - 16:08 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The US Army currently uses UH-72A Lakota helicopters for its training. (Photo: US Army)

Leonardo’s AW119T helicopter will be offered as a solution for the Flight School Next contract, an initiative which aims to overhaul the US Army’s Initial Entry Rotary Wing training.

Boeing and Leonardo have announced their intention to partner in pursuit of the US Army’s Initial Entry Rotary Wing (IERW) training overhaul, known as the Flight School Next (FSN) programme.

The two companies will work together to offer a contractor-owned, contractor-operated (COCO) commercial solution built around Leonardo’s AW119T single-engine helicopter for the US Army.

Alongside offering a trainer helicopter, the FSN contract stipulated that any industry bids should also provide a range of services including academic instruction, flight instruction, training aids and devices and simulation.

The two companies added that the bid would be bolstered by Boeing’s training experience and

