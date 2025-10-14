AUSA 2025: Boeing and Leonardo partner to pursue US Army rotary training contract

Boeing and Leonardo have announced their intention to partner in pursuit of the US Army’s Initial Entry Rotary Wing (IERW) training overhaul, known as the Flight School Next (FSN) programme.

The two companies will work together to offer a contractor-owned, contractor-operated (COCO) commercial solution built around Leonardo’s AW119T single-engine helicopter for the US Army.

Alongside offering a trainer helicopter, the FSN contract stipulated that any industry bids should also provide a range of services including academic instruction, flight instruction, training aids and devices and simulation.

The two companies added that the bid would be bolstered by Boeing’s training experience and