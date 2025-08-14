Applied Intuition takes aim at major air combat programmes with UK expansion
The shift towards AI and autonomous systems in the defence sector has accelerated in recent years as the nature of warfare changes, shaped in no small part by lessons learned in Ukraine and Middle Eastern conflicts.
Applied Intuition is the latest company engaging a defence-first approach with its new UK subsidiary. Backed by a £50million investment, it is looking to help enable defence industry primes, SMEs and the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to accelerate the push towards AI and autonomy - a core facet emphasised by the UK Strategic Defence Review (SDR).
With experience in autonomous land vehicles, Applied
