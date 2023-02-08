Rising demand for NATO's aerial tanker fleet puts capacity under pressure
The Multinational MRTT Unit (MMU), which operates the nine Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft owned by NATO, could expand to include new member countries including Canada, Italy and Spain, but such an expansion creates a number of complexities.
Currently, the MMU serves six NATO nations, each sharing the costs of the MRTT programme proportionally to their use of its assets. During a presentation at one of its forward operating bases (FOBs) in Cologne on 6 February, an MMU spokesperson said that for 2023 the approximate number of flight hours available was 2,800, of which 800 will be reserved for training.
