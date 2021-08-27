Afghan Air Force has planes but no state

Boeing unveils F-15 Qatar Advanced
Boeing was awarded a $6.1 billion contract to manufacture 36 F-15QA fighter aircraft in December 2017.
Afghan forces collapsed spectacularly like a row of dominoes this month as political leaders such as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Towards the end, many Afghan Air Force (AAF) aircraft took to the air to find refuge in neighbouring countries.
By no means did all helicopters and aircraft escape the clutches of the Taliban, however, as they overran air bases such as Bagram, Herat, Kabul, Kandahar and Mazar-i-Sharif before achieving its almost nationwide victory on 15 August.
In an inventory assessment dated 16 August, the Oryx blogsite analysed what AAF airframes had in fact been captured. Its compilers included ...
Australia begins its tender process to find a new man-portable UAV.
Defence cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey continues to grow, with a new agreement centring on the Anka UAV.
India could potentially use military missiles like the Agni to launch future military satellites into space.
A snap election called in Canada could have significant implications for the acquisition of new fighter jets for the RCAF.
CEO announces 2023 milestone plans for Hürjet, TF-X and ATAK, while programme manager confirms ASW variant of Aksungur UAV will have sonobouy deployment capability.