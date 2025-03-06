To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Jammer resistant drone designs spark search for countermeasures

6th March 2025 - 12:38 GMT | by ​Neil Thompson in London

Boeing’s Compact Laser Weapon System (CLWS) on the move. The modular, high energy laser system offers air defence capabilities against unmanned aircraft systems. (Photo: Boeing)

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has driven another stage of evolution for drones and the counter measures to defend against them.

The Ukraine-Russia war has spurred a major evolution in technology and tactics as new forms of equipment have been used on the battlefield for the first time in a major state vs. state conflict.

Ukraine and Russia have been competing to develop First-Person View (FPV) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) models that can circumvent one another’s drone countermeasures, as the importance of drone warfare in modern conflict continues to rise.

FPV drones are mainly used in reconnaissance, target identification and direct strikes against enemy targets, especially vulnerable armoured platforms such as tanks or infantry fighting vehicles.

Both sides in the Russian-Ukraine

​Neil Thompson

Author

​Neil Thompson

Neil Thompson is a freelance journalist for Shephard and other publishers.

