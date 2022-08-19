To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Kratos to deliver software support for BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target

19th August 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

BQM-177 SSAT on a launcher. (Photo: USAF/Tech Sgt Kevin Coulter)

New contract for Kratos covers software support for subsonic aerial target used by USN.

Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems has been awarded an IDIQ contract worth up to $14.74 million from the US Navy for software engineering support services in support of the BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target (SSAT).

Work for Naval Air Systems Command will be performed at three US locations for completion by July 2027.

The BQM-177 SSAT provides realistic threat emulation for air-to-air engagements. According to Shephard Defence Insight, it is designed to provide highly dynamic, high-subsonic, sea-skimming anti-ship cruise missile threat emulation.

The subsonic target is made of carbon-fibre composites and weighs 281kg. It is powered by a micro-turbojet engine.

The Shephard News Team

The Shephard News Team

