Kratos to deliver software support for BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target
Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems has been awarded an IDIQ contract worth up to $14.74 million from the US Navy for software engineering support services in support of the BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target (SSAT).
Work for Naval Air Systems Command will be performed at three US locations for completion by July 2027.
The BQM-177 SSAT provides realistic threat emulation for air-to-air engagements. According to Shephard Defence Insight, it is designed to provide highly dynamic, high-subsonic, sea-skimming anti-ship cruise missile threat emulation.
The subsonic target is made of carbon-fibre composites and weighs 281kg. It is powered by a micro-turbojet engine.
