TAI debuts Anka-3 flying wing combat drone

On March 18, Turkish Aerospace CEO Temel Kotil shared an image of the developmental Anka-3 uncrewed combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).

Anka-3 is a developmental aircraft designed to fly alongside Turkey’s in-development TF-X fighters on strike, surveillance, electronic warfare (EW) and tactical bombing missions.

In a tweet, Kotil said the Anka-3 would soon make its first flight.

Related Articles

Turkey considers ditching F-16 Block 70 request in favour of non-US alternative

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the released image shows the drone carrying a Simsek loitering munition under each wing.

The Anka-3 will have a maximum take-off weight of 6500kg and a payload capacity of 1200kg.

The UCAV has a maximum ceiling of 40,000ft and can cruise at 250kts. The drone is billed as having a top speed of 425kts.