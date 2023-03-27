To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

TAI debuts Anka-3 flying wing combat drone

27th March 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

In the image, two loitering munitions can be seen under the wings of the Anka-3 uncrewed aircraft. (Photo: TAI via Twitter)

The UCAV is designed to operate alongside crewed fighter jets such as Turkey’s future TF-X.

On March 18, Turkish Aerospace CEO Temel Kotil shared an image of the developmental Anka-3 uncrewed combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).

Anka-3 is a developmental aircraft designed to fly alongside Turkey’s in-development TF-X fighters on strike, surveillance, electronic warfare (EW) and tactical bombing missions.

In a tweet, Kotil said the Anka-3 would soon make its first flight.

Related Articles

Turkey considers ditching F-16 Block 70 request in favour of non-US alternative

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the released image shows the drone carrying a Simsek loitering munition under each wing.

The Anka-3 will have a maximum take-off weight of 6500kg and a payload capacity of 1200kg.

The UCAV has a maximum ceiling of 40,000ft and can cruise at 250kts. The drone is billed as having a top speed of 425kts.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us