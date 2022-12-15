Turkish indigenous fighter jet TF-X to be built at rate of two per month by 2029

First flight of the TF-X is slated for October 2024, with deliveries to the Turkish Air Force by 2028. (Photo: Turkish Aerospace)

First deliveries of the TF-X jet fighter will take place in 2028, according to the CEO of manufacturer Turkish Aerospace. Meanwhile the Bayraktar Kizilelma uncrewed combat aircraft programme is running ahead of its original schedule.