Turkish indigenous fighter jet TF-X to be built at rate of two per month by 2029
The CEO of Turkish Aerospace, Temel Kotil, revealed a number of new details about the TF-X programme during a briefing held on 8 December.
He stated that the maiden flight of the indigenous fighter jet will be conducted on 29 October 2024, one year earlier than the initial plan, which scheduled the first flight for 2025.
He also said that first deliveries are due in 2028. 'After 2028, starting in 2029-2030, we will begin producing two TF-X jets per month. Each year, 24 jets will be produced. These can increase exponentially as needed. It is a scalable mechanism,' Kotil added.
He further noted that
