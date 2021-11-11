Simsek target drone bares its teeth

China’s AHL programme inches forward
China's progress on the heavylift AHL has been far less than rapid, but it is claimed a contract was recently signed to push things along.
A new type of munition could arm Turkish-made UAVs, after Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) executed a live-fire test of a converted Simsek target drone aimed at a static sea target.
Ismail Demir, the president of Turkish defence procurement agency SSB, announced the successful tests on 24 October and shared a video on social media.
‘Simsek, the target drone, has evolved into a GPS-guided missile capable of flying autonomously and hitting targets at great distances,’ Demir claimed without divulging details of the operational range.
However, TAI general manager Temel Kotil first revealed the conversion of Simsek into a kamikaze drone in an …
The modernised Ka-226T flew for the first time during flight tests at the Mil and Kamov National Helicopter Centre.
General Electric will divide into three separate companies, with a focus on healthcare, energy and aviation respectively.
KAI will support a fleet of 24 T-50IQ supersonic advanced trainer aircraft in service with the Iraqi Air Force.
Next Generation Low-Band Jammer to be installed aboard EA-18G aircraft as part of wider EW upgrade programme.
Lockheed Martin will produce 94 extended-range JASSM missiles for the USAF.