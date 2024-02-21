Singapore Airshow 2024: Interest in Rafael’s Spike FireFly has increased after combat use in Gaza

Rafael’s Spike FireFly miniature loitering munition, which saw initial combat use by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in July 2023 when one was used to strike a target in the West Bank, has seen interest spike following its recent deployment in combat.

The weapon has also been observed on surveillance assignments over the Gaza Strip after the IDF launched operations into the densely populated enclave late last year.

Speaking to Shephardat the Singapore Airshow 2024, a Rafael executive said that while interest in the Spike FireFly had been there previously, it has increased since its deployment in the Palestinian Territories.

Rafael has considered the FireFly loitering munition a member of the Spike family of anti-tank guided missiles. Developed for operations in built-up areas where situation awareness might be limited, the FireFly enables either the attack or observation of targets that sit beyond line of sight.

The system has been designed in a vertical structure to allow for both stability and manoeuvrability in high winds. Consisting of three modules – an observation section at the bottom with a dual EO seeker, a battery and explosive payload section in the middle, and a motor compartment at the top – the loitering munition features a coaxial twin rotor which provides the lift for flight.

A battery typically enables 15 minutes of flight time, although an additional battery can replace the explosive payload to double the endurance when the FireFly has been deployed on observation assignments. The bi-directional data link can permit an operating radius of 500 metres in an urban environment and 1,500 metres in open terrain.

A one-man operating system, a dismounted soldier with a FireFly weapon manpack carries three loitering munitions, each weighing 3kg, as well as a ruggedised tablet for control. Thanks to an autonomous navigation system, no actual flying is needed, with the operator just required to direct the drone to a particular location or to track and engage a target, freeing the operator up to focus on other tasks.

Rafael also said minor integration work could allow the system to be deployed from a vehicle.

When asked what benefits the Spike FireFly offered over first-person view (FPV) drones that have been commonly operated in the Ukraine theatre, the Rafael executive highlighted its reusability and safety compared to cheap drones armed with grenades.

While Rafael declined to comment on how survivable the Spike FireFly could be against jamming and interference, the official remarked: “In general, and not necessarily for the FireFly, the operator of many of such systems is the Israeli Ministry of Defence. It is very familiar with jamming, which is almost ubiquitous in their arena.

“Most of the systems available are protected against these sorts of interreference and are developed specifically for GPS-denied environments,” the official added.