Seebyte extends US Navy autonomous systems support

29th November 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

An MK18 UUV equipped with Seebyte's Neptune mission-level autonomy system. (Photo: Seebyte)

Under the award, Seebye will support the USN’s MK18 UUV family of systems programme.

Seebyte has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to support the USN’s autonomous systems and machine learning capabilities.

The IDIQ contract has a potential value of $87 million over up to 10 years.

Seebyte will provide the USN with engineering, technical support, training and simulation services, including upgrades to the company’s Neptune mission-level autonomy system.

The company will also support the development of automatic target recognition modules and a training and simulation toolkit.

Seebyte is working on several advanced technology projects, including acting as the autonomy and automatic target recognition provider for the US DoD’s Mk18 programme of record.

Elsewhere, in Australia, the company is part of a consortium with Saab, Leidos and Sonartech Atlas bidding to deliver the SEA 1905 tranche one maritime mine countermeasures and military survey programme.

The company also provides mission management systems for the UK’s Mine Hunting Capability (MHC) project.

