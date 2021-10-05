SeeByte awarded Maritime Autonomous Systems interoperability demonstration contract

USN reorganises submarine programme offices
The USN says it is committed to ensuring decisions are aligned with, and will not impact, the construction of the Columbia-class SSBNs.
Dstl has awarded SeeByte a contract under its R-Cloud framework to continue work with the SCI-343 Research Task Group (RTG) “Enabling Federated, Collaborative Autonomy”.
The research aims to mature and test a communications protocol enabling the autonomous collaboration of robotic vehicles across domains in communication-linked environments.
The goal is to allow systems operating with any autonomy software to integrate with the protocol and interoperate with other systems using the protocol.
SeeByte engineering manager Andrea Munafo said: Interoperability between autonomous systems, and in particular in comms limited environments, is a great challenge in the underwater domain.
‘It is a great opportunity for us to provide a solution and to demonstrate this capability at sea.’
Neptune allows multiple tasks to be run in parallel, with vehicles automatically taking up responsibility for them. Vehicles can swap tasks, add new ones or manage problems optimising mission execution.
SeeByte plans to demonstrate its collaborative autonomy capability using SCI-343 at sea during REPMUS 2022.
The Russian Navy plans to take two additional small missile corvettes of the Buyan-M class to meet immediate operational needs.
The agreement between Leonardo and the French Navy comprises logistics support and maintenance services for the OTO 76/62 SR weapon systems on-board the Horizon, FREMM and FDI -class frigates.
Acusonic would allow small craft operating near coastlines or riverbanks to detect the location of threats.
The latest contract modification awards reflects an exercised option to provide several militaries with MK 54 lightweight torpedo array kits.
BAE Systems claims success in leading delivery of complex logistics support to Carrier Strike Group 21 on its maiden operational deployment.