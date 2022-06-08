UDT 2022: Seebyte nets UK Mine Hunting Capability contract
Seebyte announced on 8 June that it has received a contract from Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) to provide C2, autonomy and software design services to the UK MoD in support of programmes related to the Mine Hunting Capability (MHC).
Seebyte and the MoD will work together to develop and deliver C2 and autonomy architectures than can operate across the MHC programme.
The UK RN’s MHC programme began in 2014 to deliver fully autonomous mine-hunting capabilities.
Seebyte’s initial two-year contract includes the option for DE&S to extend that term by two years.
The company said it would also provide support and maintenance
More from Naval Warfare
-
France’s first Barracuda-class submarine enters service
French Navy celebrates the first of its new Barracuda-class nuclear submarines entering service.
-
Indian acquisition body steps up on Next-Generation Corvettes
A programme for six locally built Next-Generation Corvettes has cleared one of 11 approval stages with the Indian MoD.
-
UDT 2022: First Type 212CD submarine to hit the water in 2027
The German-Norwegian programme for common submarines is just one part of a strong submarine business for TKMS, which is also developing new boats for the Israeli Navy and is offering a solution for the Netherlands' submarine needs.
-
UDT 2022: DSIT presents KnightShield task force underwater security system
DSIT has unveiled a new addition to its Shield family of underwater security systems.
-
UDT 2022: Forcys makes a splash
The Forcys industry partnership brings together established names in underwater sensors, systems, and software.
-
US Navy Columbia-class submarine passes construction milestone
General Dynamics celebrated a key milestone in the construction of the new Columbia-class submarine with a keel laying ceremony.