UDT 2022: Seebyte nets UK Mine Hunting Capability contract

Seebyte announced on 8 June that it has received a contract from Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) to provide C2, autonomy and software design services to the UK MoD in support of programmes related to the Mine Hunting Capability (MHC).

Seebyte and the MoD will work together to develop and deliver C2 and autonomy architectures than can operate across the MHC programme.

The UK RN’s MHC programme began in 2014 to deliver fully autonomous mine-hunting capabilities.

Seebyte’s initial two-year contract includes the option for DE&S to extend that term by two years.

The company said it would also provide support and maintenance