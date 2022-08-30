UK asks SeeByte to improve human-machine links for autonomous vessels

Uncrewed maritime systems software provider SeeByte announced on 30 August that it has been chosen by the UK MoD to design and develop a ‘proof-of-concept solution to improve communication and understanding between operators and uncrewed maritime systems’.

Work for the Defence and Security Accelerator will include tailoring the volume and content of messages received and predicting the actions of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) between communication updates.

SeeByte expects that the software engine will show up variations between predicted and actual USV behaviour during a mission. ‘This ultimately creates a higher level of trust between the software and the operator,’ the company added.

‘We are in a good position to take this technology forward as part of our existing programmes of work, and to receive relevant customer and end-user feedback along the way,’ said SeeByte commercial manager Alastair Cormack.