Royal Thai Navy chooses Hermes 900

Following a competitive international tender, the Hermes 900 from Elbit Systems has emerged as the winning proposal to meet the latest Royal Thai Navy (RTN) MALE UAV requirements.

A THB4 billion ($120 million) deal includes seven UAS units, two sets of mobile ground control systems and a single set of indoor ground control station systems.

The RTN UAV inventory already includes the Orbiter 3B, Camcopter S-100 and RQ-21A Blackjack but the much larger Hermes 900 offers expanded altitude, range and mission endurance capabilities.

Thailand will be the third country in ASEAN to operate the Hermes 900 after Singapore and