Royal Thai Navy chooses Hermes 900
Following a competitive international tender, the Hermes 900 from Elbit Systems has emerged as the winning proposal to meet the latest Royal Thai Navy (RTN) MALE UAV requirements.
A THB4 billion ($120 million) deal includes seven UAS units, two sets of mobile ground control systems and a single set of indoor ground control station systems.
The RTN UAV inventory already includes the Orbiter 3B, Camcopter S-100 and RQ-21A Blackjack but the much larger Hermes 900 offers expanded altitude, range and mission endurance capabilities.
Thailand will be the third country in ASEAN to operate the Hermes 900 after Singapore and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Switzerland completes Hermes 900 UAV roll tests
Switzerland is set to commence the first flight of a Hermes 900 UAV after working through roll tests of the aircraft.
-
BAE Systems targets 2025 entry to service for all-electric T-650 UAV
BAE Systems has laid out ambitious plans for the T-650 heavy lift UAV.
-
Loitering munitions in Ukraine: not game-changing, but headache-inducing
In terms of the emerging capabilities of loitering munitions, the Russo-Ukrainian war is serving as a proving ground before our eyes.
-
Danish navy puts Camcopter S-100 to use for maritime surveillance
The Royal Danish Navy is operating the Camcopter S-100 rotary-wing UAV for maritime surveillance missions.
-
Milrem expands THeMIS UGV family with ISR variant
THeMIS Observe combines multiple sensors in a single platform to improve the ISR performance of light infantry.
-
Fire Scout has a role to play in Indo-Pacific
The MQ-8C Fire Scout rotary-wing UAV has been deployed to the Indo-Pacific region for the first time.