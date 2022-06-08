To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Royal Thai Navy chooses Hermes 900

8th June 2022 - 21:30 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

The Royal Thai Navy selected the Hermes 900 from Elbit Systems ahead of four other bidders. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

The Hermes 900 will add improved range, mission endurance and altitude capabilities to the Royal Thai Navy UAV fleet.

Following a competitive international tender, the Hermes 900 from Elbit Systems has emerged as the winning proposal to meet the latest Royal Thai Navy (RTN) MALE UAV requirements.

A THB4 billion ($120 million) deal includes seven UAS units, two sets of mobile ground control systems and a single set of indoor ground control station systems.

The RTN UAV inventory already includes the Orbiter 3B, Camcopter S-100 and RQ-21A Blackjack but the much larger Hermes 900 offers expanded altitude, range and mission endurance capabilities.

Thailand will be the third country in ASEAN to operate the Hermes 900 after Singapore and

