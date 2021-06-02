To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Unmanned Vehicles

Baykar Makina moves to ramp up Akinci UAV production

2nd June 2021 - 14:45 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

RSS

The Akinci UAV takes flight during firing tests (Photo: Haluk Bayraktar Twitter)

Akinci UAV production has been accelerated, says the CEO of manufacturer Baykar Makina.

Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar Makina, has revealed a surge in production of the company’s high-altitude long-endurance Akinci UAV.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the system, a successor to the Bayraktar TB2, is lined up to enter service with the Turkish Armed Forces at some point in 2021.

The ramp-up suggests that industrial base and customer plans are on target.

Akinci can carry a 1,350kg payload with options including synthetic aperture radar, EO/IR cameras and air-to-air missiles like Cirit guided rockets, MAM-L precision-guided bombs and MAM-C smart bombs. The UAV has also been developed with four AI computers ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Unmanned Vehicles

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users