Baykar Makina moves to ramp up Akinci UAV production

Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar Makina, has revealed a surge in production of the company’s high-altitude long-endurance Akinci UAV.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the system, a successor to the Bayraktar TB2, is lined up to enter service with the Turkish Armed Forces at some point in 2021.

The ramp-up suggests that industrial base and customer plans are on target.

Akinci can carry a 1,350kg payload with options including synthetic aperture radar, EO/IR cameras and air-to-air missiles like Cirit guided rockets, MAM-L precision-guided bombs and MAM-C smart bombs. The UAV has also been developed with four AI computers ...