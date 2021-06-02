Baykar Makina moves to ramp up Akinci UAV production

NAO report exposes Protector cost increases and delays
Financial issues surrounding the UK's Protector UAV procurement have come to light from a National Audit Office report.
Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar Makina, has revealed a surge in production of the company’s high-altitude long-endurance Akinci UAV.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the system, a successor to the Bayraktar TB2, is lined up to enter service with the Turkish Armed Forces at some point in 2021.
The ramp-up suggests that industrial base and customer plans are on target.
Akinci can carry a 1,350kg payload with options including synthetic aperture radar, EO/IR cameras and air-to-air missiles like Cirit guided rockets, MAM-L precision-guided bombs and MAM-C smart bombs. The UAV has also been developed with four AI computers ...
UVision to provide its Hero-120 aerial loitering munitions systems to the US Marine Corps.
Four Remus 300 UUVs will join a fleet of half a dozen Remus 100s used by the RNZN.
Insitu will provide aircraft and services to support the USN and FMS operators of the RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle.
BlueBird Aero Systems, partially owned by IAI, completes delivery of 100 VTOL UAVs to an undisclosed European customer.
Northrop Grumman obtains new Broad Area Maritime Surveillance – Demonstrator contract modification despite USN plans to retire the unmanned aircraft.