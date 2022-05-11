Orbital UAV and Anduril sign MoU for uncrewed concepts and technical solutions

Orbital UAV revealed on 11 May that it has signed an MoU with Anduril Industries ‘to work on concepts, products and technical solutions in the uncrewed domain’.

Australia-based Orbital added in a statement that it will collaborate with Anduril ‘where there is a common interest to meet customer needs and requirements’.

Orbital CEO Todd Alder said that the MoU provides an ‘opportunity to demonstrate not only our superior heavy fuel engine capability but supports Orbital UAV to take the first steps toward building a long-term partnership to support Anduril’s growing portfolio of hardware and software products’.

With the MoU now confirmed, Orbital UAV will deliver to Anduril a test engine for evaluation in Q2 2022.

Orbital already has UAV engine R&D agreements in place with Textron subsidiary Lycoming Engines, Northrop Grumman and an undisclosed customer in Singapore.

UAVs and related technologies produced by Anduril include the Ghost 4 autonomous VTOL UAS, ALTIUS-600 UAS and Anvil C-UAS system.

In addition, Anduril is providing AI-based C-UAS software for US special forces via its Lattice backbone, and the company is working with the Royal Australian Navy on a programme for extra-large AUVs.