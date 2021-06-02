Orbital completes Phase 1 of Singapore MoU

Orbital UAV CEO Todd Alder in conversation with the Australian Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price MP, during Land Forces 2021. (Photo: Orbital UAV)

Australian company provides multi-fuel UAV engine to Singapore.

Orbital UAV on 2 June announced the delivery of a first multi-fuel engine for an unnamed Singapore-based defence company under Phase 1 of an MoU agreed in March 2020.

The MoU set out a roadmap for the development and LRIP of engines for UAVs.

‘Delivery of the first engine system to our Singapore defence customer marks the completion of a significant milestone within the engine development programme,’ said Todd Alder, CEO and MD of Orbital UAV.

‘The engine represents the latest innovations in UAV propulsion capabilities providing best in class performance to our customer,’ he added.

Alder said Orbital is now working under contract on Phase 2 of the MoU (supply of a small number of additional prototype engines for further evaluation by the customer) and the Australian company is also ‘confirming requirements and terms and conditions for Phase 3’.

This final phase gives the customer the option of authorising LRIP of the multi-fuel engine.