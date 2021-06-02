Orbital completes Phase 1 of Singapore MoU

NAO report exposes Protector cost increases and delays
Financial issues surrounding the UK's Protector UAV procurement have come to light from a National Audit Office report.
Orbital UAV on 2 June announced the delivery of a first multi-fuel engine for an unnamed Singapore-based defence company under Phase 1 of an MoU agreed in March 2020.
The MoU set out a roadmap for the development and LRIP of engines for UAVs.
‘Delivery of the first engine system to our Singapore defence customer marks the completion of a significant milestone within the engine development programme,’ said Todd Alder, CEO and MD of Orbital UAV.
‘The engine represents the latest innovations in UAV propulsion capabilities providing best in class performance to our customer,’ he added.
Alder said Orbital is now working under contract on Phase 2 of the MoU (supply of a small number of additional prototype engines for further evaluation by the customer) and the Australian company is also ‘confirming requirements and terms and conditions for Phase 3’.
This final phase gives the customer the option of authorising LRIP of the multi-fuel engine.
Financial issues surrounding the UK's Protector UAV procurement have come to light from a National Audit Office report.
UVision to provide its Hero-120 aerial loitering munitions systems to the US Marine Corps.
Four Remus 300 UUVs will join a fleet of half a dozen Remus 100s used by the RNZN.
Insitu will provide aircraft and services to support the USN and FMS operators of the RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle.
BlueBird Aero Systems, partially owned by IAI, completes delivery of 100 VTOL UAVs to an undisclosed European customer.
Northrop Grumman obtains new Broad Area Maritime Surveillance – Demonstrator contract modification despite USN plans to retire the unmanned aircraft.