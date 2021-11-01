Orbital signs MoU with Skyways

USAF issues three UAS contract modifications
Northrop Grumman benefits from a burst of RQ-4B and MQ-4C contract activity.
Australia-based Orbital UAV has signed an MoU with Skyways, a US firm specialising in unmanned cargo transport.
Under the terms of the MoU, Orbital UAV stated on 28 October that it will ‘deliver a pre-production, heavy fuel engine to Skyways for integration into the company’s next generation unmanned air system (UAS) and subsequent flight testing’.
Skyways has been selected by the USN Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division to provide and demonstrate a UAS prototype for long-range naval ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore cargo transport.
The selection process required industry to demonstrate potentially viable commercial platforms that could autonomously transport a 20lb (9kg) payload to a vessel about 370km away.
Today, helicopters and V-22 tiltrotor aircraft undertake ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore logistics delivery operations for the USN, but it regards unmanned platforms as more promising and a better use of resources.
Todd Alder, CEO and MD of Orbital UAV, said: ‘Skyways continues to develop its platform to meet challenging requirements, including the platform’s ability to run efficiently on heavy fuel.’
Raytheon Missiles & Defense is increasingly focused on counter-UAS technologies, notably through its KuRFS radar and Coyote family of effectors.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense has developed a set of enabling technologies and customisable systems for the counter-UAS (C-UAS) mission.
GA-ASI joins Kratos in R&D effort for the Off-Board Sensing Station programme.
Why has Russia reacted so tepidly to the first use of a Turkish-supplied combat drone against its proxy forces in eastern Ukraine?
Long-standing partnership between High Eye and UAV Navigation continues with VECTOR-600 premium autopilot.