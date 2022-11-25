Northrop Grumman counter-UAS architecture impresses in live-fire trials

Northrop Grumman’s counter-UAS (C-UAS) command and control (C2) system has completed its most complex test to date, being used to intercept weapons during live-fire trials.

In trials at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, the Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) acted as the C2 system for C-UAS assets to detect and intercept a range of targets.

During the trial, FAAD C2 was integrated with eight sensors and six effectors to simultaneously defend against coordinated rocket, artillery, mortar and UAS attacks.

The system provided a single integrated air picture to provide situational awareness and identify, evaluate, and defeat targets.

FAAD C2 is deployed in several operational theatres conducting short-range air defence, C-UAS, counter-rocket, artillery and mortar missions.

Completing the FAAD C2 activities allows Northrop Grumman to release a new software baseline, including new C-UAS capabilities.