FAAD C2 demonstrates counter-drone interface

The Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) system from Northrop Grumman used the Universal Command and Control (UC2) interface in a C-UAS context during the recent Purple Guardian joint field demonstration at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

UC2 forms part of a DoD initiative to create a universal language to be used across the services. During Purple Guardian, assets from multiple services implemented UC2 messaging for C-UAS missions.

FAAD C2 performed all battle manager roles for all services during the live-fire events, Northrop Grumman announced on 9 May. It correlated tracks of incoming threats using multiple service sensors to create a single integrated air picture, send engagement orders, and provide joint situational awareness and C2.

The DOD in July 2020 selected FAAD C2 as the C2 system for C-sUAS procurements.