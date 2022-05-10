FAAD C2 demonstrates counter-drone interface

USAF raises contract ceiling for DB-110 reconnaissance pod
Major modification raises ceiling of DB-110 airborne ISR pod contract to beyond $1 billion.
The Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) system from Northrop Grumman used the Universal Command and Control (UC2) interface in a C-UAS context during the recent Purple Guardian joint field demonstration at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.
UC2 forms part of a DoD initiative to create a universal language to be used across the services. During Purple Guardian, assets from multiple services implemented UC2 messaging for C-UAS missions.
FAAD C2 performed all battle manager roles for all services during the live-fire events, Northrop Grumman announced on 9 May. It correlated tracks of incoming threats using multiple service sensors to create a single integrated air picture, send engagement orders, and provide joint situational awareness and C2.
The DOD in July 2020 selected FAAD C2 as the C2 system for C-sUAS procurements.
USAF picks Parallax Advanced Research to create software prototypes that improve analytic reasoning and insight from ‘complex and uncertain data in a variety of operational domains’.
Northrop Grumman is integrating its AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite aboard USAF F-16 fighter aircraft.
China, Iran, North Korea and Russia all pose potential problems for US military space capabilities — does salvation lie in leveraging the commercial space sector?
Rohde & Schwarz Australia has been selected as communications system integrator in the early phase of the Hunter-class frigate programme.
Expedition Technology will help the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center to execute the Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development programme.