Northrop Grumman expands knowledge base for UH-60V digital helicopter cockpit

Northrop Grumman has been selected to provide engineering services for the KBR-led $156.7 million, five-year DoD Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

MAC task orders are awarded by the USAF's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop knowledge for enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) repository and the R&D community.

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the DTIC, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users.

'We are exploring a wide range of capabilities that will keep the UH-60V relevant in the multi-domain operations environment of the future,' said Lindsay McEwen, VP, navigation, targeting and survivability, Northrop Grumman. 'Our modular, open-architecture approach makes it possible to rapidly integrate enhanced capabilities.'

The UH-60V incorporates a digital cockpit redesign that replaces the UH-60L’s legacy analogue instrumentation with an integrated avionics suite.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the US Army is upgrading UH-60A Black Hawks to UH-60V configuration to bring total programme costs down to an affordable level instead of procuring more new UH-60M models.

Around 177 examples of the UH-60V are scheduled to be procured between 2019 and 2024. The total upgrade programme cost is around $11.2 billion. The first UH-60Vs were delivered to National Guard units in 2021.