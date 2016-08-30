To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

MSPO 2016: Thales hopeful for Polish Watchkeeper

30th August 2016 - 12:00 GMT | by Grant Turnbull in London

RSS

Thales remains confident its Watchkeeper unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) will be successful in the Polish market, as the country reassesses its plans to procure a range of unmanned systems for its armed forces.

Watchkeeper is currently being offered for what is known as the ‘Gryf’ programme, which aims to introduce a medium-range tactical UAV to the Polish armed forces.

Uncertainty has grown, however, over Poland’s defence modernisation plans since the election of the Law and Justice Party last year.

The new administration is currently in the process of reviewing all defence programmes, including UAS acquisition plans, which could see

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Grant Turnbull

Author

Grant Turnbull

Grant Turnbull was the editor of Land Warfare International and Digital Battlespace magazines with Shephard …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from MSPO 2016 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us