Milrem to supply large armed UGVs under a $200 million deal with the UAE

Milrem Robotics will supply 60 large UGVs to the UAE, a combination of heavily armed and reconnaissance systems, under a deal announced on 24 January and worth more than US$200 million.

A official from the Estonian robotic vehicle manufacturer, speaking to Shephard Media at Defence iQ’s International Armoured Vehicles conference in London this week, said the deal would create a “tactical formation of robotic systems and be used to develop concepts of operation”.

“It is the largest order ever of this type, the largest in the western world for these types of vehicles,” the company official claimed. “It is a significant order