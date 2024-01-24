To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Milrem to supply large armed UGVs under a $200 million deal with the UAE

24th January 2024 - 14:42 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

UAE has ordered 60 Milrem large UGVs. (Photo: Milrem)

Milrem's Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) hybrid UGV features a modular design and open architecture which allows it to be reconfigured to serve as a transportation, weapons, reconnaissance or IED detection platform.

Milrem Robotics will supply 60 large UGVs to the UAE, a combination of heavily armed and reconnaissance systems, under a deal announced on 24 January and worth more than US$200 million.

A official from the Estonian robotic vehicle manufacturer, speaking to Shephard Media at Defence iQ’s International Armoured Vehicles conference in London this week, said the deal would create a “tactical formation of robotic systems and be used to develop concepts of operation”.

“It is the largest order ever of this type, the largest in the western world for these types of vehicles,” the company official claimed. “It is a significant order

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence

Read full bio

