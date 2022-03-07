WDS 2022: MARSS targets Middle East market for C-UAS interceptor

MARSS unveiled an AI-enabled interceptor UAV on 7 March during the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to the company, the primary role of the new (as yet unnamed) UAV is to counter hostile drones in urban areas while causing minimal collateral damage.

MARSS hopes to declare IOC for the C-UAS interceptor in Q1 2023, and the most likely first customer is Saudi Arabia.

Company representatives claimed that the new interceptor costs about $30,000-40,000 and is at least five times more cost-effective than traditional short-range SAM systems.

The interceptor is integrated into the existing NiDAR C4I product from MARSS. NiDAR fuses multiple surveillance data streams — including radar, EO, Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast, RF monitoring and intelligence databases — to detect UAS threats at long range.

Stephen Scott, head of defence R&D at MARSS, said: ‘There is no doubt that UAS threats are ever-evolving and proliferating in today’s battlefield. Their autonomous nature, flight capability and payload ensure higher levels of operational efficiency and target devastation. Their significance has led to changes in warfare tactics and the shaping of geopolitical events.’

He added: ‘Recent history has demonstrated C-UAS system providers must continuously develop new solutions to keep ahead of the threat, with speed, responsiveness and agility being key. As hostile drones get smarter and more capable, the methods used to defeat them must do the same.’

The C-UAS interceptor operates in two modes: it can either fly as a quadcopter or switch to fixed-wing flight after launch. A maximum speed of 288km/h makes it the fastest uncrewed interceptor available on the market, according to one MARSS representative.

Speaking to Shephard, an engineer from the company said the goal for MARSS is to reach a speed of Mach 0.5 (617km/h).

The C-UAS interceptor is designed to perform kinetic interception of UAVs with a wingspan of up to 6m and a payload of up to 50kg. According to Stephen Scott, it can engage up to three targets per sortie if these are small and lightweight drones (such as DoD Group 1 aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight of 9kg or less).

The targets can be engaged at a distance of up to 5,000m with a hit probability of more than 90%, because the interceptor can attack again if it misses the first time.

Moreover, integrated AI software can recognise the type of the target so that the interceptor can hit its most vulnerable part.

A C2 station can control up to 12 interceptors simultaneously, and a single battery of 6 launchers is sufficient to defend a 25km² area, according to MARSS.