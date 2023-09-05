To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

DSEI 2023: Israel’s SpearUAV unveils new multi-canister launch system for Viper drone

5th September 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

SpearUAV's MCL allows operators to remain in-vehicle while deploying Viper drones. (Image: SpearUAV)

SpearUAV is displaying a new Multi-Canister Launcher (MCL) for its Viper UAV at DSEI, a system which will allow for swarming through deployment of up to four drones at a time from crewed or uncrewed platforms.

The MCL Viper system has a customisable configuration with four or more canisters and is adaptable to a wide array of military platforms and vehicles.

This launcher is designed to enhance the manoeuvrability and operational pace of forces while minimising operator exposure and safeguarding crew members within the vehicle.

Capable of launching multiple Viper UAVs simultaneously or sequentially, the MCL Viper provides tactical units with real-team ISTAR capabilities, as well as precision attack complemented by EW measures.

Related Articles

SpearUAV unveils encapsulated Viper loitering munition

Additionally, the system provides greater operator safety and situational awareness enabling both swarm and unitary modes of operation.

Operable from within the vehicle and requiring minimal storage space, the MCL Viper can provide an immediate response even while in motion.

SpearUAV executive vice-president commercial Yiftach Kleinman said the system allows militaries: ‘to leverage the advantages of unitary or swarm capabilities, encompassing hovering, speed, compactness and cost-effectiveness, with the ability to engage and eliminate pinpoint targets either kinetically or electronically.’

The Viper UAV can operate in ISR, loitering munition and EW roles. According to the company, the ‘encapsulated precision strike hovering munition is optimised for engaging both stationary and moving targets within LoS and BLoS scenarios, at a tactical distance'.

Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from DSEI 2023 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us