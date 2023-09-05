DSEI 2023: Israel’s SpearUAV unveils new multi-canister launch system for Viper drone
The MCL Viper system has a customisable configuration with four or more canisters and is adaptable to a wide array of military platforms and vehicles.
This launcher is designed to enhance the manoeuvrability and operational pace of forces while minimising operator exposure and safeguarding crew members within the vehicle.
Capable of launching multiple Viper UAVs simultaneously or sequentially, the MCL Viper provides tactical units with real-team ISTAR capabilities, as well as precision attack complemented by EW measures.
Additionally, the system provides greater operator safety and situational awareness enabling both swarm and unitary modes of operation.
Operable from within the vehicle and requiring minimal storage space, the MCL Viper can provide an immediate response even while in motion.
SpearUAV executive vice-president commercial Yiftach Kleinman said the system allows militaries: ‘to leverage the advantages of unitary or swarm capabilities, encompassing hovering, speed, compactness and cost-effectiveness, with the ability to engage and eliminate pinpoint targets either kinetically or electronically.’
The Viper UAV can operate in ISR, loitering munition and EW roles. According to the company, the ‘encapsulated precision strike hovering munition is optimised for engaging both stationary and moving targets within LoS and BLoS scenarios, at a tactical distance'.
