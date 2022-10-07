SpearUAV unveils encapsulated Viper loitering munition

Israeli manufacturer SpearUAV has announced the release of its new micro tactical Viper loitering munition encapsulated within a ‘smart’ capsule and designed to strike soft targets using precision strike capabilities.

The portable and wearable system can be launched in seconds based on integration with the Ninox Ground Control System (GCS) and offers users enhanced force protection through aerial target detection and tracking.

‘Soft targets like non military vehicles, SUVs or pick up trucks which are now very common, are of interest,’ said Boaz Ben-Chaim, director of business development at SpearUAV.

‘Also, if a tank commander opens up a hatch, pops